Wings Star Arike Ogunbowale Arrested After Miami Nightclub Incident

The Dallas Wings were caught in some off-court hot water early Thursday morning, directly impacting guard Arike Ogunbowale.

According to court records and several reputable sources, including Yahoo! Sports, Ogunbowale's nightclub celebration in Miami went a little too far, as she was arrested at E11EVEN after leading Mist BC to an Unrivaled championship the night before.

Ogunbowale was cited for a misdemeanor battery charge after punching a nightclub security worker after being asked to exit the establishment for an "unrelated altercation."

At press time, the Dallas Wings are aware of the incident as they released a statement while taking no further action regarding Ogunbowale's immediate future.

"The Wings are aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and are in the process of gathering more information," the statement read. "Further comments will be provided once we have more details.”

Dallas Wings' Timeline For Arike Ogunbowale

Mar 4, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Mist wing Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates with her teammates after winning the Unrivaled championship game against the Phantom at Sephora Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This past season, Ogunbowale averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting just over 30 percent from 3-point range. The Wings fell to 10-34 despite drafting Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall and have since completely overhauled the franchise after hiring Jose Fernandez as their new coach.

Ogunbowale is a four-time WNBA All-Star Selection, getting selected by the Wings as the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft after spending four seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish of the ACC.

Ogunbowale also has experience in FIBA since 2013 at various levels, while also representing Puerto Rico in 2019 at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

Ogunbowale has continued to rack up major accolades in the WNBA as well as a league All-Rookie Selection in 2019, followed by winning the scoring title in 2020.

All in all, there is still more info to be had, as Yahoo reported that the security guard told the full truth about what happened that night into the wee hours of the morning. Ogunbowale was arrested and taken into custody at approximately 4:20 a.m.. effectively ending her celebratory plans

With the WNBA season looming, Ogunbowale's arrest and incident could result in an unexpected setback for a franchise still searching for a true identity under a new regime.

For Ogunbowale, it's a moment she will have to overcome regardless of what decisions by the league, or her team, are made.

Should Ogunbowale remain in Dallas, the season is set to begin May 8 with the Wings' first game set for May 9 against the Indiana Fever, assuming further conflicts do not arise.

Only time will tell.