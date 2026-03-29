Wings Star Paige Bueckers Narrates Epic Hype Video During UConn's March Madness Run

The UConn Huskies are in search of another national title by the beginning of next month. They moved a step closer to that goal thanks to a 63-42 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

The Huskies got some added motivation with former guard Paige Bueckers not only paying a visit to her former team, including potential No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, but also taking part in a hype video to keep the team’s eye on the ultimate goal of remaining the best team in women’s college basketball.

Ready for this round.



Staying where our feet are in Fort Worth. pic.twitter.com/CN5YoFpBvm — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 27, 2026

Paige Bueckers Sends Huge Message During UConn's March Madness Run

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates in the second half during the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Pressure is a privilege,” Bueckers said. “The tournament is a race. First [team] to six to win it all. Some people play the game [of basketball]. Some people love the game. At Connecticut, we live the game. That's what makes it different here. Together, we are capable of greatness. To get to [the Final Four] in Phoenix, we have to go through Texas."

Bueckers had one final message, amid the Huskies' 53-game winning streak dating to last season, amidst all the other accolades that her alma mater possesses.

"With that comes a reminder to be present [in the moment]," Bueckers added. "Be where your feet are, here in Fort Worth."

This inspiring message has helped carry the Huskies toward more greatness, which can be achieved further should Bueckers' former team beat Notre Dame Sunday afternoon.

Fudd said she looks forward to the challenge ahead, having previously recalled Bueckers' motivational traits.

"I watched a little of the UConn-Notre Dame growing up, and like the visual that comes to mind, just intense, hustle plays, scrappy. Kind of like a bloodbath," Fudd told reporters. "Definitely every time we get to play them and then any time you're playing in March in the Elite Eight trying to get to the Final Four, it's an honor, it's a privilege, and every team is going to play their heart out."

Fudd said the strategy to take care of business is relatively simple, yet a lock-in-type approach.

"So slow them down, not let them get out in transition as much, but for us to keep getting steals, keep trying to get in transition," Fudd said. "If we have to play more half-court offense, half-court defense, I thought we did a pretty good job last game of figuring that out. I have faith in us."

The potential storybook ending could make next month's draft much sweeter, but only time will tell.