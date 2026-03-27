Azzi Fudd Plants Flag in Anticipated Reunion With WNBA Star Paige Bueckers in Dallas

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has a chance to bring her team back to championship supremacy in a matter of days, as it enters Friday's Sweet 16 game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in search of a 53rd consecutive win dating to last February.

In preparing for the game against the Tar Heels, Fudd got a fun surprise when former teammate and soon-to-be second-year Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers appeared at practice alongside her former coach, Geno Auriemma.

Fudd said the experience of seeing her former teammate and partner watching the current team go to work was refreshing, but also oddly different. The last time they were together in an organized setting, they were national champions. Now, it appears Bueckers is anticipating Fudd's inevitable arrival should she be selected No. 1 overall by the Wings next month.

Azzi Fudd on having Paige Bueckers back at practice yesterday:



"It was really nice having her back. Felt like old times. She didn't actually do anything cause they were playing defense, so she just sat next to coach and did her thing. Yapped the whole time. It was nice to see a… pic.twitter.com/WXYrArhKI1 — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) March 26, 2026

"It was really nice having her back," Fudd said of Bueckers in a locker room chat with NBC Connecticut Thursday. "Felt like old times. She didn't actually do anything cause they were playing defense, so she just sat next to coach [Geno Auriemma] and did her thing. Yapped the whole time. It was nice to see a familiar face, definitely good vibes, and lots of smiles when she walked in."

The Huskies have rolled through the NCAA Tournament thus far, defeating UTSA and Syracuse in the first two rounds to get to the Sweet 16. Should they get past North Carolina, all bets are off as to whether Bueckers' former team can keep it rolling.

With a laugh, Fudd all but confirmed her intentions to play for the Wings.

This reporter is killing me😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ukq8TMIQxl — ana (@salt3dwounds) March 26, 2026

Azzi Fudd Reuniting With Paige Bueckers Appears Inevitable

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts with teammates guard Ashlynn Shade (12) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I mean, maybe," Fudd said of possibly playing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area next season. It's also the same site where the Huskies intend to remain in title contention should they beat the Tar Heels.

While downplaying it further, Fudd gave credit to the weather being cooperative.

"Fort Worth has been good to us so far," Fudd said.

With the WNBA draft less than a month away, all eyes will be on Fudd and whether she does end up being taken with the first overall pick. Should this happen, it will validate Fudd's initial "something like that" feelings about the draft being a sole vocal point while also allowing her to finally reunite with the teammate that has remained immensely close to her throughout her entire career thus far.

There is still much to be determined. Only time will tell, but it seems Fudd knows what's next.