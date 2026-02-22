Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC Get Back on Track With Dominant Win Over Vinyl
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was in need of a win in the Unrivaled League. Breeze BC entered Saturday night with a 5-6 record and in danger of missing the playoffs after entering the year as one of the favorites.
On Saturday night, they went against Vinyl BC, led by Rae Burrell, Erica Wheeler, and Brittney Griner.
Vinyl had the early lead after two baskets from Dearica Hamby, but Breeze had Rickea Jackson back, who helped Breeze tie the game and get back in front. Breeze only led by 2 at the end of the first quarter, but they started to flex their muscle in the second.
Rickea Jackson and Paige Bueckers started trading buckets as Breeze built a 14-point lead near the end of the quarter. Once they got up by that much, they did not look back.
Breeze led by 17 in the opening minutes of the quarter, but Vinyl would claw their way back in it, cutting the lead to 8 by the end of the quarter behind a 10-2 run fueled by Erica Wheeler.
Bueckers and Jackson went back to work in the fourth quarter, which was all Breeze. Vinyl only scored 2 points in the final frame, and Breeze would get back in the win column with a 77-56 win, as a free-throw from Dominique Malonga would be the game's final shot.
Breeze-Vinyl Box Score and Key Stats
Paige Bueckers was consistent all game, finishing with a double-double: 25 points and 12 rebounds. She was a little inefficient at 8/18 shooting, but going 5/5 from the free-throw line helped make up for it.
Rickea Jackson was great in her return with 22 points and 3 steals. She's the perfect second scorer to have alongside Bueckers, and it was great to see her back on the court after the situation she's been dealing with.
Dominique Malonga was in double-figures as well, finishing with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Cam Brink was solid off the bench with 8 points and 4 blocks, and Courtney Williams also provided a nice spark with 9 points and 4 assists.
Rae Burrell had a big game for Vinyl, putting up 24 points and 7 rebounds. Erica Wheeler was their only other scorer in double figures with 19 points. Dearica Hambry was close to a double-double with 9 points and 13 rebounds.
Breeze has two games remaining: Mist BC on Monday, and Laces BC on Friday.
