Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend reacts to her WNBA All-Star selection

Bueckers' support system came out in full force on social media Thursday

Zain Bando

Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Washington Mystics at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Washington Mystics at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

An early Fourth of July present came Paige Bueckers' way when it was revealed the star guard had done enough to make the WNBA All-Star team during her rookie season. The former UConn star was showered with love on social media, even some from the unlikeliest of people, despite likely soon-to-be family ties.

Current UConn women's basketball standout Azzi Fudd quickly reacted on social media to the reveal of her girlfriend's marquee accomplishment. It's one she needed few words to describe, much less comprehend her overall excitement.

In fact, a simple Instagram story was enough to get the job done, which has gone viral across social media.

Although Bueckers' team has gotten off to a non-ideal start, this may be a sign of things to come in the season's second half.

The Wings (5-13) travel to try and steal a road win Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury (12-5) as they attempt to keep their recent success afloat.

Bueckers was gracious toward her teammates upon finding out one of her many dreams had begun to come true.

"Thank you guys," Bueckers said. "It's all because of you. That's the only way it's possible."

Bueckers Doesn't Care What Critics Think of Her

Bueckers continues to grow the WNBA's popularity
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bueckers responded to social media criticism this past fall, addressing concerns about her work ethic alongside her ability to handle fame and fortune.

"The work will always show," Bueckers said. "I'm a believer in that, I have confidence in that. And I can already see if I have a game that's not up to other people's standards, it's like, 'should have been in the gym all summer. Shouldn't have been doing this, shouldn't have been doing that.'"

Bueckers now turns to the present, as blocking out the noise will be one of many obstacles her team goes through as the year progresses.

For the Wings, continuing to win is key to keeping the year alive.

