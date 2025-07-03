Paige Bueckers makes shocking injury revelation
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is back in the lineup on Thursday night as they get set to play the Phoenix Mercury. The last time these two teams met, Bueckers put up a season-high 35 points on 13/19 shooting, adding in 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
Bueckers missed the last game against the Washington Mystics on June 28th with a right knee injury, which she revealed to be patellar tendinitis. But what she said about it could be worrisome to Wings and NBA fans.
"I've been dealing with patellar tendinitis since I was in high school," Bueckers stated. "In a sense, you're managing it at all times. There's no day where it probably doesn't hurt.
"But to be on the second night of a back-to-back where I just played 38 minutes, it usually never feels great the day after the game. We usually either have an off day or a light practice day to where I can recover. Assuming I would either have to play a lot of minutes or be managed, we thought it was the smart thing to do to rest and recover."
Bueckers also tore her left ACL in college, so knee injuries have been a theme in her career. Wings coach Chris Koclanes downplayed the issue, calling it "precautionary" with some "soreness" and nothing the team was too worried about.
With the Mystics game coming on the second night of a back-to-back after a long game against the Indiana Fever, it made sense for her to rest and not risk her long-term health. Thursday's game against the Phoenix Mercury comes after five days off for her, so she should be back to her normal self.
Bueckers is coming off winning WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, and she was named a starter for the WNBA All-Star Game in a few weeks in Indianapolis, a rare feat for a rookie.
