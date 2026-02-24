Paige Bueckers Reveals How She, Her Teammates Balance Life and Basketball
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers attended the Super Bowl earlier this month and sat down with Gatorade and Speedy Morman to discuss all things WNBA, influences growing up, and much more.
Bueckers recognized at an early age that she wanted to make playing women's basketball her full-time career despite the stigma attached to it as she grew up.
After a successful career at UConn, Bueckers finds herself as the key superstar leading the next generation of Dallas Wings basketball and into a new era under new coach Jose Fernandez.
Despite the relationship Bueckers and Fernandez have started to build, Bueckers was able to open up about the key differences between playing in college vs. the pros and why she continues to embrace every moment.
More specifically, she has noticed that many of her teammates have substantial age differences, which has allowed her to understand what life is truly like when you become an adult as a professional athlete. Bueckers already recognizes what that may be like for her in the near future, which is why she said she wants to find "a balance" between basketball and the rest of her life moving forward.
"I would say the balance of everything," Bueckers said of playing in the pros. "A lot of these women have families. They have children, so finding [time] to be this dedicated to something at the professional level. Like, you invest so much of your time, your energy, your effort. So, by the time you get home, let's say you have a family, you have to invest in your kids and give them the same amount of energy and effort."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC Clinch Unrivaled Playoff Spot
Paige Bueckers Shares What Her Fellow WNBA Counterparts Go Through Personally
Even though Bueckers isn't in a similar position as them, she understands that every single teammate and player that she encounters is going through different circumstances that people don't see while they're playing nearly night in and night out.
"For a lot of my friends who have kids, they don't sleep well either," Bueckers said. "So, their kids [are] getting up. They go to bed early. The [photo] shoots and the commercial things you have to do. We have partnerships to be able to give back to them. It's the life that we asked for, and we prayed for, and we worked for. So, you don't want to be, like, entitled, and be like, oh, you don't want to do it. So, it's a balance of everything."
It seems Bueckers has started to figure it out, even though she admits that she's always learning.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.