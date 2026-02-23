Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers, Breeze BC Clinch Unrivaled Playoff Spot
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is playing in the Unrivaled's playoffs in her first season, a stark contrast from her first season in the WNBA. And they clinched a spot without even needing to play a game.
The top 6 teams from Unrivaled make the playoffs, with the top two seeds getting a bye. With Hive BC's loss on Sunday night to the top-seeded Phantom, Breeze is officially in the playoffs.
Rose BC also locked itself into the playoffs with a tight, much-needed win over Laces BC. Rose is going to be a bigger threat now that Angel Reese is back in the fold, and that may end up being Breeze's first-round matchup.
Breeze still has two games remaining to help determine their playoff seed, and it's matchups against the two teams ahead of them that aren't locked into a seed, as they'll face Mist BC (third place) tonight at 8:45 p.m. EST before facing Laces on Friday. Monday's game between Mist and Breeze can either push Mist into a tie for second as both teams look to secure a bye, or it can give Breeze a leg up on Rose before the final game of the season.
Things to Watch in Monday's Game Between Mist BC and Breeze BC
Monday's matchup will give Dallas Wings fans a battle between star Paige Bueckers on Breeze BC and Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru on Mist. Ogunbowale and Yueru are both free agents, so they may not be on the Wings next season (whenever that season starts), but all three of these players were on the same WNBA team last year.
Bueckers and Ogunbowale have overlapping skills, which has a lot of fans believing that they're not the best partners on the court long-term, and it may be best for the Wings to part ways with Ogunbowale. But it would be hard to let a 4-time WNBA All-Star walk in free agency without getting anything in return. That's why the Wings should've explored other trades during the season.
This stretch could also give Paige Bueckers a chance at league MVP. If she leads Breeze to wins in both games while putting up big numbers, it could be enough to push her in front of Chelsea Gray for MVP. Currently, Gray leads Unrivaled in scoring and assists, but she's not so far ahead that Bueckers can't catch/pass her.
