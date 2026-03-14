WNBA Star Paige Bueckers Earns Prestigious Honor Ahead of Second Dallas Wings Season

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers keeps rolling in every aspect of her professional career. Whether it's winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, competing in FIBA, finding herself with new brand deals, or making the media's job easier to tell her ever-evolving story, she's doing a bit of everything.

The Wings star added another accolade to a never-ending list of accomplishments as Bueckers earned the 2025 Tamika Catchings Award from the Pro Women's Basketball Writers Association (PBWA).

The award goes to a WNBA player who exemplifies an easy-going subject for the media to interact with and the public to get a glimpse of.

“First of all, very grateful,” Bueckers said in a statement. "I know how much the

media does for the game of basketball and how much it pushes the narratives and gets us out there, nationally and globally, and so I really appreciate it."

Paige Bueckers is the winner of the third annual 2025 PBWA Tamika Catchings Award ⭐



The award honors the WNBA player who best combines high level on-court performance with professionalism, cooperation, and dignity in dealing with the media and the public. pic.twitter.com/p9gbgEMaUK — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) March 12, 2026

Bueckers said that although dealing with the media is part of the job of being a professional athlete, it is something she has continued to embrace, win or lose.

"As much as us players sometimes don’t want to do it after — win or loss, we’ve got to take it on the chin — it’s a part of basketball, and it’s part of growing the game," Bueckers said. "So I’m very grateful for everybody in the media and everybody who helps push this game.”

PBWA chairman Howard Megdal said he was honored to award Bueckers as this year's recipient, as the relationship between the two goes back several years.

“As somebody who’s covered Paige since high school, I really appreciate all that she has done to help foster that spirit of cooperation between media and the players,” Megdal said. “Win or lose — and it’s usually win — she is always forthright and helps us take our readers inside the game.”

Wings general manager Curt Miller echoed Megdal's words about Bueckers, too.

"We are thrilled that Paige received this recognition from the PBWA," Miller said. "Being one of the brightest stars in the WNBA, she is constantly in demand and consistently handles those requests with grace, thoughtfulness and care. You can see through her professional interactions with the media that she truly understands their importance and the role they play in growing the game of women’s basketball.”

It likely won't be the last time Bueckers gets recognized in this way, as she has her whole career still ahead of her.