Paige Bueckers' Honest Thoughts on Repping USA in FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers will continue to play at the highest level, but is now representing herself and her country on one of the world's biggest stages.

Bueckers is currently competing in FIBA as a soon-to-be second-year WNBA star, who saw Team USA turn in a dominant performance against Puerto Rico with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists in a recent outing.

"I haven't played USA basketball since I was like in high school, so I feel like I've had a long drought of being able to represent my country," Bueckers told FIBA.basketball. "It's just been a long time coming."

Bueckers, who returned to FIBA for the first time since 2019, embraced the opportunity.

Paige Bueckers vs Puerto Rico:



16 PTS

4 RBS

3 AST

3 STL

1 BLK

7-12 FG

2-5 3P



🇺🇸🪄 pic.twitter.com/Nc91XuZ23e — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 13, 2026

"Just wearing it for the first time, I think, on the U16 junior national team, it was such an honor. I was super blessed and grateful to be able to make that team and start building my relationship with USA Basketball from then," Bueckers said.

Bueckers enjoyed the entire experience of playing a different style of basketball, while also getting a chance to build connections and improve her game before the grind of the WNBA season officially begins, tentatively later this spring.

"Being able to build relationships with people you compete against all the time, and finally to be able to come together and be on the same team to join forces and compete against other people, is really fun," Bueckers said.

Bueckers, too, said it wasn't just basketball that made the experience great.

"A lot of the fun things were off the court too, just like playing card games, hanging out, and just being goofy," Bueckers said. "Then obviously winning and showing our dominance on the court. It was really fun as well."

Paige Bueckers working in the paint off the fake. Good stuff pic.twitter.com/S9VzW2XSBV — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) March 13, 2026

Ultimately, Bueckers said she wants to leave the experience better than she found it, and she wants to grow closer with the likes of Sue Bird, among others.

"And for her to be around the team, having all the experience that she has, having the voice that she has, and the leader that she is," Bueckers said. "She's a great person to learn from and lean on for experience."

Bueckers is not quite done either. She will be leading Team USA in at least three more games before the experience officially ends on Tuesday.

Her next game is set for Saturday vs. Italy, with the tip at 5 p.m. ET on truTV.