If you're thinking of replacing your old phone with a new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 plus, you may also need to add a new fitness accessory to hold and protect your phone during workouts. Not all companies and brands have released iPhone 7 armbands and accessories just yet, but if you're one the first to get your hands on Apple's new device, there are a few options already available. Make sure you don't miss a beat—or a sweat session—with these top fitness accessories that will fit your iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus and allow you to listen to music, carry keys, money and other long-run necessities and much more.

SUPCASE Running Armband Case

Stay connected and protected with this case and armband that fits the iPhone 7 Plus. The silicone skin case keeps the device in place during squats or sit-ups, and can also be used without the armband. The band features easy access to ports and a reflective strip for safe running in low light.​ $14.49, Amazon.com

Insignia Fitness Armband​

Made of a simple, black, sweat-resistant material, this armband fits Apple iPhone 7 (and Samsung S7!) and features a space to carry a key or other small accessories while working out. The band is also adjustable for various arms sizes and allows you to operate the screen without taking the phone out. ​$24.99, bestbuy.com

JOTO Sport Armband

​

This case is built for all 5.5 inches of iPhone 7 plus, with a strong armband and two slots for different arm circumference sizes. It also has a built-in key holder, a place for credit cards or cash and openings for headphones. $10.99, Amazon.com

Sporteer Kinetic Running Belt

​

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, this sport belt fits around your waist instead of your arm. It’s designed to fit the iPhone 7 (and some older iPhone models as well) and an iPhone 7 Plus with a thin case or no case. Whether you’re running, hiking, biking or lifting weights in the gym, the belt will hold small items and keep your device protected—and promises not to bounce during workouts. $24.99, Amazon.com

DanForce Sports Armband

Add a bit of color to your workout accessories with this simple neoprene armband, mesh fabric for breathability and a reflective strip for any outdoor activities. $16.49, Amazon.com

Belkin Sport-Fit Plus Armband

This armband. Made from a stretchy neoprene fabric, this band will secure your iPhone 7 and provides easy access to the phone's home button and headphone port for greater convenience. $29.99, bestbuy.com