Diamondbacks sue to get out of stadium lease

The Arizona Diamondbacks sued the Maricopa County Stadium District as they seek to get out of their lease or find other stadium options or partnerships to possibly get a new stadium built.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

"It is extremely unfortunate that we have been forced to take action today following several years of attempts to resolve this matter out of court," Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick said in a statement. "We have made a promise to our fans, who have been partners with us on the building of this stadium and our franchise, to provide the best experience in all of baseball in a safe and welcoming environment. The inability of the Maricopa County Stadium District to fulfill its commitments has left us with no other option."

The Diamondbacks have played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix since 1998 and the lease on that facility doesn't run out until 2028.

Chairman Clint Hickman said the lawsuit's claims are "outrageous."

"The Maricopa County Stadium District has spent millions during the off-season on concrete and steel work that keeps the stadium safe and looking great for each baseball season," Hickman said.

