NFL

Report: Peyton Manning scheduled to speak at Republican party retreat

SI Wire
19 minutes ago

NFL great Peyton Manning will speak at a GOP retreat that also includes President Donald Trump, Politico first reported.

The joint Senate-House gathering begins Wednesday in Philadelphia with the aim of shaping the Republican agenda, with Manning, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence among the scheduled speakers.

Manning has previously supported Jeb Bush and is a known Republican donor, but has not publicly offered support for Trump, unlike his frequent counterpart Tom Brady. Trump has said in the past he knows the former Colts and Broncos quarterback.

“I very much have always liked Peyton Manning,” Trump said prior to last year’s Super Bowl 50. “He is a very good guy. I know him. And he is a very, very good guy. So, I have to go with the person I know and I like. I like the other team. I think the other team looks fantastic. Probably, they would be favored by something. But I will stick with Peyton, because he is a very good guy.”

