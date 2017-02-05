Five things to know about Falcons coach Dan Quinn

Head coach Dan Quinn helped pilot the Falcons to their second Super Bowl appearance ever.

Here are five facts to know about him.

• He began his career as the defensive line coach at William & Mary, and then spent time at VMI and Hofstra before moving on to the big time with the 49ers in 2001 as defensive quality control coordinator.

• Quinn also spent time coaching at Florida later in his career, where he was the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach before being brought back by the Seattle Seahawks as defensive coordinator. He did two stints with the Seahawks, from 2009–2010 and from 2013–2014, before landing with the Falcons in 2015. Quinn took the Falcons job after the Seahawks lost in the Super Bowl that year, against...the Patriots.

• A native of Morristown, N.J., Quinn played defensive line in college at Salisbury State University. For those guessing at home...it’s in Maryland. He broke team rules while playing there by dating a student athletic trainer...who would later become his wife.

• Quinn starts the Falcons off every day by blasting Rage Against the Machine at 7:30 a.m. He also likes to pit offensive and defensive players against each other and make them shoot free throws to determine which unit has to do extra conditioning drills.

• He bears a clear resemblance to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.