NFL

Raiders sign Jack Del Rio to four-year contract extension

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Head coach Jack Del Rio has signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Oakland Raiders, the team announced.

"The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio's original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal."

Del Rio led the Raiders to their first playoff appearance in 14 years with a 12-4 record on the season. The Raiders suffered a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

Del Rio is 19–13 in his two seasons as head coach of the Raiders.

