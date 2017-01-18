Down
enlarge
Bruce Arena looks to change tone of USMNT soccer
1:05 | Planet Futbol
Bruce Arena looks to change tone of USMNT soccer
Planet Futbol

Tim Howard questions USMNT pride of some foreign-born, dual-national players

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Goalkeeper Tim Howard has stoked the embers in the discussion regarding dual-national players on the U.S. men's national team. 

Speaking with USA Today at MLS media day in Los Angeles, Howard questioned the national pride in some foreign-born players, saying playing for the U.S. "didn't matter as much to" a select few, unnamed players. The topic has been one of contention, with former U.S. women's star Abby Wambach being among the most vocal of critics of ex-manager Jurgen Klinsmann's choices to call on dual-national players. Klinsmann's successor, Bruce Arena, also had made pointed comments about foreign-born players in the past, but clarified his remarks upon his hiring.

Howard, who has played under Arena, Bob Bradley and Klinsmann and was vocally supportive of Klinsmann throughout his five and a half years leading the U.S. men, offered his thoughts on the topic.    

"What I think (Bruce Arena) will add is this ability to truly believe in the shirt and I think we lost that a little bit over the last couple of years," Howard said. "I think it slips away because you bring in … Jurgen Klinsmann had a project to unearth talent around the world that had American roots. But having American roots doesn’t mean you are passionate about playing for that country.

“I know there were players that came in that it didn’t matter as much to. If you get enough of those players, one or two can get found out, but if you get enough of those players you lose sight of what you are all about. While it was a good idea in theory, it had its flaws. Bruce will 100% get that back.”

Planet Futbol
Forgotten by Klinsmann, select U.S. players have new life under Arena

Howard is currently recovering from a groin injury that he suffered against Mexico in the USA's World Cup qualifying loss in November.

He is slated to be out until March, and his participation in the next qualifiers against Honduras and Panama at the end of March remains in question.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters