Planet Futbol

Christian Pulisic signs extension with Borussia Dortmund through 2020

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

U.S. national team rising star Christian Pulisic has committed his future to Borussia Dortmund, signing an extension with the club that runs through June 2020.

Pulisic, 18, burst onto the scene a year ago with Dortmund, joining its first team last winter and making the most of his opportunities. Since then, he's become a regular for the club under manager Thomas Tuchel in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. In his first year with the U.S. he earned 11 caps and scored three goals, two of which came in World Cup qualifying against St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Pulisic's signing comes amid continued links to Liverpool, a club that was interested in signing him over the summer. RB Leipzig was also reported to be mulling a lucrative offer to Dortmund for Pulisic, who will instead remain where he is.

"I still have a lot to learn," Pulisic said in a club statement. "I feel Dortmund offers the best conditions to do that."

Pulisic has two goals in 13 appearances in Bundesliga play this season. Last season, he became the youngest player to ever score two goals in the league, and he is the youngest player in club history to play in the Champions League. 

"We are very happy to have secured the long-term commitment of another extraordinarily talented player," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "Christian already enjoys a high standing within the team and can become a cornerstone of our sporting future."

