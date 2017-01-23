Planet Futbol

D.C. United signs Ian Harkes, son of club, U.S. icon John, to homegrown deal

Associated Press
Associated Press
14 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Midfielder Ian Harkes, son of former U.S. national team captain John Harkes, has signed with D.C. United.

Ian Harkes played college soccer at Wake Forest, where he was a two-year captain and won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors while leading the Demon Deacons to the national final.

Two weeks ago, he won the Hermann Trophy as the top male college soccer player in the United States, an award John Harkes won in 1987, making them the first father-son duo to both earn the honor from the Missouri Athletic Club.

Ian Harkes, who turns 22 in March, finished his college career with nine goals and 18 assists.

John Harkes was a midfielder for D.C. United who appeared in 90 games for the United States.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters