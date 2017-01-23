WASHINGTON (AP) — Midfielder Ian Harkes, son of former U.S. national team captain John Harkes, has signed with D.C. United.

Ian Harkes played college soccer at Wake Forest, where he was a two-year captain and won NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors while leading the Demon Deacons to the national final.

Two weeks ago, he won the Hermann Trophy as the top male college soccer player in the United States, an award John Harkes won in 1987, making them the first father-son duo to both earn the honor from the Missouri Athletic Club.

Ian Harkes, who turns 22 in March, finished his college career with nine goals and 18 assists.

John Harkes was a midfielder for D.C. United who appeared in 90 games for the United States.