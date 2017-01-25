Planet Futbol

Source: Landon Donovan will not be signing with Real Salt Lake

Grant Wahl
2 hours ago

Landon Donovan will not be joining Real Salt Lake, SI.com has learned.

The club had made a lucrative offer to Donovan under MLS's limited free agency rules. Donovan, 34, retired after the 2014 MLS season but came back to play for the LA Galaxy toward the end of last season. The all-time leader in goals (145) and assists (136) in MLS history, Donovan scored one goal and had one assist with LA in nine games over the regular season and playoffs in his return.

Donovan decided not to continue with the Galaxy after the club did not make him a Designated Player offer.

Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel, who was able to sign Slovakia attacking midfielder Albert Rusnak to fill the midfield void left behind by Javier Morales, has publicly acknowledged holding discussions with Donovan about joining the club. 

Planet Futbol
As Galaxy combine more youth with star power, Onalfo emerges as club's ideal fit

"We've never gotten in a conversation claiming we're signing a 27-year-old Landon Donovan," Waibel said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. "All the conversations have been very realistic on his fit within our club and very realistic about the expectations involved, but as I've said, there's so many details that go into any contract that it's far from done."

As it turns out, it won't be getting done at all, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Donovan.

