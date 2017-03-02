Planet Futbol

Video: Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Torres suffers ‘traumatic brain injury’ in collision

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres suffering a frightening injury in Thursday’s game against Deportivo, apparently losing consciousness in a collision with a defender. 

The injury came in the final minutes of the match as Torres went up for a header. He appeared to be unconscious before he hit the ground and several players rushed to his aid. The incident left players on both teams visibly shaken, some of them seemingly in tears. 

“I could hear the impact to his neck from the bench,” Atletico manager Diego Simeone said after the game

The club club announced that Torres suffered a “traumatic brain injury” and would be held overnight at a hospital for observation, though he had regained consciousness. The results of a CAT scan were encouraging, the club said

One of Torres’s former clubs, Chelsea, sent a message of support. 

Torres, 32, came up through Aleti’s youth system and began his senior career with the club. After stints with Liverpool, Chelsea and Milan, he returned to Madrid in 2015. 

