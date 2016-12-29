Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Whether or not Chelsea FC star John Terry remains with the English Premier League team, is transferred to another club or retires, one thing is for certain: his new virtual reality football academy is here to stay.

Last week on Instagram, the 36-year-old Terry officially launched the first-of-its-kind VR academy, which will provide younger soccer players tutorials on training and nutrition along with exclusive updates and a further look into his life off the pitch. For the price of £5.99 ($7.34), fans will receive new videos every six weeks, words of motivation from Terry and playing tips.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce the launch of the JT Academy,” Terry said in a statement. “Virtual reality is without doubt fast becoming the future and the academy gives users the opportunity to experience and learn the skills required to make it as a professional sportsperson; both mentally and physically, as well as a behind the scenes insight into my own life and career experiences. It is the first of its kind and this is just the beginning, I will be regularly updating the academy with new and innovative features.”

A recent 360-degree promotional video for the virtual reality football academy showed Terry moving and catching tennis balls in what looks like a training session, virtually displayed the accomplished star speaking and highlighted Terry’s trophy room, which he called the “most prestigious room in the house.”

“I’d like to share with you what I have learned both on and off the pitch, through immersive videos from amateur to professional levels,” Terry said in the video.

According to the video narrator, users of the mobile app will have access to an “array of exclusive virtual reality experiences, tailored specifically to enhance and support your progression,” as well as a glimpse into “John’s lifestyle, career, top tips and coaching techniques.”

The new app was created in partnership between infinite360 and Wasserman and is now available on Samsung Gear VR headsets and Android phones. There are plans to launch on Apple devices in 2017.

As a team, Chelsea also participated in a virtual reality broadcast in September when it squared off against Arsenal. Virtual platform company LiveLike partnered with media giant BT Sport to capture footage and provide the experience to consumers at four of BT Sport’s EE London locations.