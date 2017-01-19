Tennis

Denis Istomin upsets No. 2 Novak Djokovic in second round of Australian Open

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
39 minutes ago

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was ousted by Denis Istomin on Thursday, falling 6-7, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 in the second round.

The loss is the earliest for a defending Australian Open champ since Mats Wilander fell in the second round in the 1989 tournament, and the first for the six-time winner Djokovic.

"All the credit to Denis for playing amazing, and he deserved to win," Djokovic said after the four-and-a-half hour match. "He was the better player in clutch moments. He served very well and very precise. I was not pleased with my performance overall, but I have to congratulate my opponent today."

"First of all, I feel sorry for Novak, I was playing so good today," Istomin said. "I surprised myself... It was tough, since the third set, I had cramping in my leg."

The 30-year-old Istomin, who resides in Uzbekistan, is ranked No. 117 in the world, dealt the second-seeded Djokovic his first career loss (33-1) to a player outside the top-100 in a Grand Slam. He will face No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.

"It is a bigger win for me, it means so much, I feel like I can play with these guys and be on the same level," Istomin said after thanking his mother and the crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters