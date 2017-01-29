No. 9-seed Rafael Nadal will face No. 17-seed Roger Federer on Sunday in the Australian Open final in a renewal of one of tennis' classic rivalries. The match will be a rematch of Nadal and Federer's most recent meeting, the 2009 contest in which the Spaniard defeated the Swiss star in five sets.

En route to the final, Nadal needed nearly five hours and five sets to defeat No. 15-seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 on Friday. Federer defeated No. 3-seed Stan Wawrinka in five sets on Thursday to secure his place in the final.

Sunday's final marks the 35th meeting between Nadal and Federer, with Nadal winning 23 of their head-to-head matches. 17-time Grand Slam champion Federer last won a Slam at Wimbledon in 2012, while 14-time Grand Slam champion Nadal last won a major title in 2014 at Roland Garros. Who will take home the 2017 Australian Open title and add to his total?

The action kicks off at 7:30 a.m. local, 3:30 a.m. ET. Follow along below for live updates and analysis on the match.