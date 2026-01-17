Bills vs. Broncos: Claim $300 in Bonus Bets With FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New users can capitalize on Saturday's AFC playoff showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos with a FanDuel promo code offer that delivers $300 in bonus bets when you place a winning $5 wager. The $300 bonus provides excellent value for betting on this Jan. 18 divisional round matchup. FanDuel's current sportsbook promos make this playoff game even more exciting for new bettors.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bills vs. Broncos

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate, making the sign-up process straightforward for new customers. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 initial wager required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the bonus amount from payouts.

Available only to new FanDuel customers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if you use those bonus bets on a market with +100 odds and win, you collect $300 in withdrawable cash rather than $600. Conversely, if the Broncos fail to cover your spread bet, you lose your $5 stake but receive no bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Saturday's playoff game

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes before kickoff.

Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on Bills vs. Broncos or any other available market. Collect $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

New users can read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special playoff promotions during major sporting events. Current users can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses change regularly, so checking the promotions section ensures you never miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.