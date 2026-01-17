Bills vs. Broncos: Claim Your Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Saturday's AFC Playoff Battle
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users betting on Bills vs. Broncos. This welcome offer provides excellent value for Saturday, January 17's AFC playoff showdown between Buffalo and Denver. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while backing their favorite team in this crucial postseason matchup.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bills vs. Broncos betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates through a unique 10-day structure that rewards losing wagers with FanCash. New customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or longer to earn FanCash equal to losing wager amounts.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Bills to cover the spread against Denver and lose, Fanatics Sportsbook issues $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Alternatively, if you wager $100 on Bo Nix to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes and win, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash. The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200, creating potential for substantial bonus value throughout the 10-day period.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required for account activation.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Only losing wagers generate FanCash rewards.
- Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's game
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes before Bills vs. Broncos kicks off.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Complete registration with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $1+ wager on any Bills vs. Broncos market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for the remaining nine days to maximize your FanCash potential.
For detailed information about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome bonus
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. The operator frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. These rotating offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for regular bettors.
Current customers can access these additional promotions directly through the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app's dedicated promotions tab. The operator consistently introduces fresh betting incentives tied to major sporting events, ensuring long-term engagement beyond the initial welcome offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
