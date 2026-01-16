Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NFL Divisional Round Weekend Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new Missouri customers the chance to earn up to $2,000 FanCash during this weekend's NFL Divisional Round matchups. This exciting promotion allows bettors to wager on marquee games like the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers. Take advantage of this compelling offer and explore other sportsbook promos available this Friday, January 16.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Divisional Round betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new Missouri customers with a unique opportunity to earn FanCash through daily betting over 10 consecutive days. You must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, starting from your account creation date. When your qualifying bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will issue FanCash equal to your losing wager amount, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Denver Broncos to cover the spread against Buffalo and the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if your $50 wager on the Seattle Seahawks to win outright against San Francisco succeeds, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to potentially earn up to $2,000 total in FanCash.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available only to new customers in Missouri.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.

Minimum $10 deposit needed to activate the bonus.

Daily $1 minimum wager with odds -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance.

Maximum $200 FanCash per day, $2,000 total.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Divisional Round games

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website. Create your account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying $1 wager on any NFL Divisional Round game with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more detailed information about this operator, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers during playoff season

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special playoff promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal bonuses tied to major sporting events like the NFL playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.