Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for 49ers vs Seahawks NFC Divisional Showdown

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's NFC divisional playoff clash between the 49ers and Seahawks. New customers can earn up to $2,000 FanCash through this exclusive welcome offer. Saturday, January 17 presents the perfect timing to explore sportsbook promos while the NFC West rivals battle for a conference championship berth.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for 49ers vs Seahawks betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new Missouri customers with a unique 10-day earning opportunity. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each losing wager earns FanCash equal to the stake amount, with a maximum of $200 FanCash per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Seahawks to cover the spread against the 49ers and lose, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if your $50 wager on San Francisco's moneyline wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular day. The promotion continues for the full 10-day period regardless of individual bet outcomes.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for qualifying wagers.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Maximum earning potential of $2,000 FanCash over the 10-day period.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's playoff game

Getting started with this promotion is straightforward for new users wanting to bet on the 49ers vs Seahawks divisional round matchup.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store and complete registration with your personal information. Verify your identity through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit to your new account. Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first $1+ cash wager on any 49ers vs Seahawks market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for the remaining nine days to maximize your FanCash earnings. Use earned FanCash within seven days of issuance before it expires.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the 49ers vs Seahawks welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. The platform frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting incentives. These rotating offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for active bettors.

Check the Fanatics Sportsbook app's promotions tab regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced betting experiences. The sportsbook maintains a dynamic promotional calendar that aligns with major sporting events and seasonal betting trends.

