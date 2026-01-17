Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Divisional Round Saturday
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new Missouri customers up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Divisional Round Saturday betting action. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on Saturday's playoff matchups. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying the excitement of January 17 divisional round games.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for divisional round betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place $1+ cash wagers daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each qualifying bet must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to earn FanCash equal to losing wager amounts. The promotion caps FanCash earnings at $200 per day, creating potential total rewards of $2,000 over the 10-day period.
For Saturday's divisional round action, bettors can target the Bills-Broncos or 49ers-Seahawks matchups with their qualifying wagers. If you place a $50 bet on Buffalo to cover the spread against Denver and the wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if your bet on San Francisco's moneyline against Seattle wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular wager.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash rewards.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code needed for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's games
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's divisional round kickoffs.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store and complete registration with your personal information.
- Verify your identity through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first $1+ qualifying wager on Bills-Broncos or 49ers-Seahawks action.
- Continue placing daily qualifying bets for the remaining nine days to maximize your FanCash potential.
For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting incentives for major sporting events. These additional offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for regular bettors looking to maximize their wagering potential on future games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
