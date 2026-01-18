Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Divisional Round Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users in Missouri up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Divisional Round Sunday betting. This welcome offer provides excellent value for wagering on Patriots vs. Texans and Rams vs. Bears on Sunday, January 18. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying playoff football action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place $1 minimum wagers daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or longer and settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to the losing amount. The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200, creating potential for up to $2,000 total over the 10-day period.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Texans and the wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $100 on the Rams moneyline against the Bears and that wager loses, you would receive $100 in FanCash. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing multiple opportunities to earn FanCash on various NFL playoff markets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available only to new customers in Missouri.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required for activation.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily $1 minimum wager with odds -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Wagers must settle as losses to qualify for FanCash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's games

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps to start betting on Patriots vs. Texans and Rams vs. Bears.

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account through their website or mobile app. Complete identity verification with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Activate your account through email authentication. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first qualifying wager. Place a $1 minimum bet on any market with odds -500 or longer. If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours. Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These additional bonuses often include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special promotions tied to major sporting events like NFL playoff games. Current customers can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are frequently updated throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.