Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Texans vs. Patriots: Earn Up to $2,000 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to earn up to $2,000 FanCash while betting on Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Texans and Patriots. This welcome offer provides substantial value for new customers looking to explore sportsbook promos on January 18.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Texans vs. Patriots betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new Missouri customers to place $1 or more daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer and settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to the losing amount. The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200, creating potential total earnings of $2,000 over the 10-day period.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Texans to cover the spread against the Patriots and the wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if your $50 bet on Drake Maye to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes wins, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days regardless of individual bet outcomes.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available only to new customers in Missouri.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Only losing wagers qualify for FanCash rewards.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday's game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and can be completed before kickoff on Sunday.

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account through their website or mobile app using your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first qualifying $1 wager on any Texans vs. Patriots market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL season. These ongoing promotions include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that can enhance your betting experience. Current customers can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new promotions are frequently updated.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.