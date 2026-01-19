Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for CFP National Championship

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users betting on Monday's CFP National Championship between Miami and Indiana. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on the title game. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying the championship matchup on Monday, January 19.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the CFP National Championship

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place daily $1 wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each losing bet earns FanCash equal to the wager amount, with a maximum of $200 per day. This structure allows bettors to potentially earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over the 10-day period.

For example, if you bet $50 on Miami to win the CFP National Championship and the Hurricanes lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Miami wins your wager, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular bet. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days regardless of individual bet outcomes.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying wagers.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance.

Daily wagers must be placed for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.

Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Miami vs. Indiana

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before the CFP National Championship kicks off.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account. Place your first $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as Miami or Indiana to win the championship. Continue placing daily $1 wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

For more details about this operator, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the CFP National Championship welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special championship-themed promotions. Current users can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are regularly featured and updated.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.