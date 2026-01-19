Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for CFP National Championship
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users betting on Monday's CFP National Championship between Miami and Indiana. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on the title game. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while enjoying the championship matchup on Monday, January 19.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the CFP National Championship
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place daily $1 wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each losing bet earns FanCash equal to the wager amount, with a maximum of $200 per day. This structure allows bettors to potentially earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over the 10-day period.
For example, if you bet $50 on Miami to win the CFP National Championship and the Hurricanes lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Miami wins your wager, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that particular bet. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days regardless of individual bet outcomes.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Daily wagers must be placed for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
- Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Miami vs. Indiana
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before the CFP National Championship kicks off.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification using your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first $1 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as Miami or Indiana to win the championship.
- Continue placing daily $1 wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more details about this operator, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the CFP National Championship welcome offer
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special championship-themed promotions. Current users can discover these additional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are regularly featured and updated.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.