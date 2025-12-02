FanDuel Missouri Promo Code for Missouri vs. Notre Dame: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer gives new users a great opportunity to bet on the Missouri vs. Notre Dame matchup. No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim this welcome bonus when you wager on the Tigers facing the Fighting Irish on Dec. 2. New users can take advantage of $300 in bonus bets while also exploring the full range of Missouri sportsbook promos available.
For those planning a bigger wager this weekend, check out our exclusive $2,500 no sweat bet offer. Simply deposit at least $500 and place your bet, and if it loses, FanDuel will refund the full amount in bonus bets, up to $2,500. This offer cannot be combined with FanDuel’s ‘bet and get’ promotion, but it provides a valuable safety net for anyone chasing a larger potential payout.
FanDuel Missouri promo code details for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
This FanDuel Missouri promo doesn’t require a code and offers a simple way to earn bonus bets. New users must register through the provided links and make a minimum $5 deposit to qualify. The promotion rewards your first wager with $300 in bonus bets, win or lose, making the Missouri vs. Notre Dame matchup an ideal target for your initial bet.
Terms and conditions include:
- You must use a designated registration link to sign up and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account using any available banking method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any eligible betting market, including moneyline, spread, or totals for the Missouri vs. Notre Dame game.
- Win or lose, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets after your first wager.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after being issued and do not include the stake when winnings are realized.
For example, if you bet $5 on Missouri to cover the spread against Notre Dame and win, you’ll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Missouri fails to cover and you lose, you still receive $300 in bonus bets. Using a $50 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds would return $100 in withdrawable cash, not $150.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Missouri sign-up bonus for college football
Claiming your FanDuel Missouri promo code for new users is quick and easy, letting you get ready to bet on the Missouri vs. Notre Dame game while securing your welcome bonus.
- Register using the designated link to start the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available banking method, such as PayPal, debit cards, or Apple Pay.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any eligible market, including moneyline, spread, or totals for Missouri vs. Notre Dame.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of placing your qualifying wager, then complete any playthrough requirements to unlock withdrawable winnings.
Read our full FanDuel review for a breakdown on this Missouri sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for Missouri bettors
FanDuel offers continuous promotions and betting enhancements for existing customers in addition to the welcome bonus. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and seasonal specials by visiting the “Promotions” section within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers and promo codes are updated frequently, giving bettors new ways to maximize their experience throughout the college football season, the NFL, and other sports.
More promos for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
You can get even more out of this primetime game and the Missouri sports betting launch day by claiming the offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.