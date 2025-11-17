FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get Up to $500 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sports betting is generating excitement as the launch of legal online sports betting approaches. New users can take advantage of an exceptional FanDuel promo code offer without needing any code at all. You can receive a $100 bonus by registering, plus an additional $100 deposit match. These two bonuses are perfectly timed for Monday, Nov. 17, giving bettors a chance to maximize their initial wagering experience. On Dec. 1, players will then be able to claim a ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets’ offer, adding up to $500 in bonus bets.
FanDuel continues to lead the industry with competitive Missouri sportsbook promos that deliver real value to new customers.
FanDuel promo code offer details
The pre-live FanDuel Missouri promo offer requires no promotional code entry, making it incredibly straightforward for new users to claim. Simply register through the links on this page, and receive $100 in bonus bets. You’ll also get a deposit match of up to $100, meaning you can have $200 in bonus bets ready to go. Finally, on launch day, you can receive a ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets’ offer.
Key terms and conditions include the following important details:
- Only new users located in Missouri and aged 21 or older are eligible.
- Registration must be completed through designated pre-live links between Nov. 17 at 12:00 AM EST and Nov. 30 at 11:59 AM ET.
- Users will receive $100 in bonus bets for launch day after completing pre-registration.
- A minimum first-time deposit of $5 made during the pre-live window qualifies for a 100% deposit match up to $100 in bonus bets.
- Beginning Dec. 1, 2025, users who place their first $5 cash wager will receive an additional $300 in bonus bets. These bonus bets expire in seven days.
- This offer is limited to one new-user promotion per customer.
You can take a chance with your first $5 wager since the $300 bonus is given regardless of your first bet's outcome. Remember that bonus bets are not withdrawable, and you only earn the winnings from bonus bets, which then become withdrawable.
How to claim your FanDuel Missouri promo
Claiming your FanDuel Missouri pre-live offer is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to lock in your bonuses ahead of launch:
- Register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the designated pre-live links in this article and download the mobile app.
- Make a minimum first-time deposit of $5 during the pre-registration window to qualify for the 100% deposit match.
- Receive $100 in bonus bets automatically when FanDuel goes live in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025.
- Place your first $5 cash wager after launch to unlock an additional $300 in bonus bets if that wager wins.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Compare more pre-launch Missouri sportsbook promos
New Missouri sportsbook users can also take advantage of the offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Fanatics Sportsbook below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.