FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Monday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The FanDuel promo code offer provides an excellent opportunity to bet on Monday Night Football as the New England Patriots look to strengthen their position for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus when you wager on the Patriots taking on the New York Giants on Dec. 1. New users can take advantage of this $300 in bonus bets offer while exploring various Missouri sportsbook promos available.
If you're looking to place a larger wager this weekend, consider our exclusive $2,500 no sweat bet offer. Make a minimum $500 deposit and bet, and FanDuel will reimburse the full amount in the form of bonus bets if you lose, up to $2,500. You cannot claim this offer alongside FanDuel's 'bet and get' promo, but if you're interested in a larger payday, this safety net offer has you covered.
FanDuel Missouri promo code details for Patriots vs Giants
This FanDuel Missouri promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and offers a straightforward path to bonus bets. New customers must register through designated links and make a minimum $5 deposit to qualify for the promotion. The offer rewards your wager with $300 in bonus funds, win or lose, making Monday Night Football an ideal target for your initial wager.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must use a registration link to begin the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account using available banking methods.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available betting market, including Patriots vs Giants moneyline, spread, or totals.
- Win or lose, after you make your initial wager, FanDuel will credit you with $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus funds carry a seven-day expiration period and do not return as part of winnings when used successfully.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Giants and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Patriots fail to cover and you lose, you’ll still receive $300 in bonus bets. If you then use a $50 bonus bet on a market with +200 odds and win, you'll receive $100 in withdrawable cash rather than $150.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Missouri sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before kickoff on Dec. 1. The registration process ensures you're ready to bet on the Patriots and Giants matchup while securing your welcome bonus.
- Register by using a designated link to start the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred banking method, such as PayPal, debit cards, or Apple Pay.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available market, including Monday Night Football betting options.
- Receive your $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying wager wins, then complete the playthrough requirement to unlock withdrawable winnings.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and seasonal promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, providing fresh opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
More Missouri promos for Monday Night Football
You can get even more out of this primetime game and the Missouri sports betting launch day by claiming the offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
