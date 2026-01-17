FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for NFL Divisional Round Saturday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets for NFL Divisional Round Saturday action. The promotion allows bettors to wager $5 on Saturday's playoff games and receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for Jan. 17 playoff action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL playoff betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for new customers to claim the offer. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available betting market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Saturday's NFL Divisional Round presents excellent opportunities to use this promotion. The Buffalo Bills face the top-seeded Denver Broncos after their narrow Wild Card victory over Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks following their upset win over defending champion Philadelphia.

Key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Winning bonus bet returns only the profit, not the bonus amount.

Bonus bets awarded within 72 hours of winning wager settlement.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread against Denver and win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, plus $300 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial $5 wager on Saturday's games, no bonus bets are awarded under this promotion.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Saturday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code welcome bonus for NFL Divisional Round action:

Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Complete account setup with personal information including date of birth and address. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 initial wager on any available betting market for Saturday's playoff games. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your regular winnings.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers during playoff season

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. These offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, profit boosts for parlay wagers, and special promotions tied to specific games or player performances. Current customers can find these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

The platform frequently updates its promotional offerings during major sporting events like the NFL playoffs. FanDuel promo codes and bonuses for existing users typically feature different terms and requirements compared to new customer welcome offers.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.