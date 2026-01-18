FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Rams vs. Bears Playoff Showdown

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides new users with $300 in bonus bets when they win a $5 wager on Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. This $300 bonus opportunity arrives perfectly timed for Jan. 19 as Caleb Williams and the Bears host Matthew Stafford's Rams in frigid Chicago conditions. New bettors can explore additional opportunities through various sportsbook promos available this playoff weekend.

How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for Rams vs. Bears

New FanDuel customers can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code during registration. The straightforward offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and initial wager on any available betting market. When your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.

Place your first $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on the Bears to cover the spread against the Rams and Chicago wins, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if you use those bonus bets on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $300 in withdrawable cash rather than $600 total. If your initial $5 wager on the Rams vs. Bears game loses, you do not receive the bonus bets but can continue betting with additional deposits.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Sunday's playoff game

Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes before kickoff at 6:30 PM ET. Follow these steps to secure your bonus opportunity:

Register your new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app when prompted. Complete the verification process with your personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or Apple Pay. Place your qualifying $5 wager on any betting market including Rams vs. Bears moneyline, spread, or totals. Wait for your bet to settle and receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your wager wins.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. These promotions include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Current users can discover these offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

The platform frequently updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses to coincide with major sporting events like playoff games. Checking the promotions section regularly ensures you never miss valuable opportunities to maximize your potential returns on future wagers.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.