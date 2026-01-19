FanDuel Promo Code for CFP National Championship: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer delivers $300 in bonus bets for new users betting on the CFP National Championship. Miami and Indiana clash Monday, Jan. 19, providing an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos with this exciting matchup.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the CFP National Championship

New FanDuel customers can claim this welcome bonus without entering a FanDuel promo code during registration. The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and an initial $5 wager on any available betting market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The CFP National Championship between Miami and Indiana presents numerous betting opportunities for this promotion. Consider wagering your initial $5 on the moneyline, point spread, or total points for the championship game. For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to win at +150 odds and they capture the title, you would receive your regular winnings plus the $300 bonus bet credit.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the account.

Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful bonus wagers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Miami vs Indiana

Follow these simple steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before the CFP National Championship kicks off:

Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Complete account setup with personal information including name, address, and date of birth. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your initial $5 wager on any CFP National Championship betting market. Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.

For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events like the CFP National Championship. These bonus opportunities include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special championship-themed promotions. Regular users can discover these FanDuel promo codes and enhanced offers by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings during high-profile events, ensuring customers have access to valuable betting enhancements beyond the initial welcome bonus.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.