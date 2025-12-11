FanDuel Promo Code for Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim an outstanding welcome offer for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 11. New users can bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins on the Falcons vs Buccaneers matchup. This NFC South rivalry features Tampa Bay fighting for playoff positioning at 7-6 while Atlanta looks to play spoiler at 4-9, making it an ideal game to explore sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Thursday Night Football
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry to activate the offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on Tampa Bay to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you then use $50 of those bonus bets on a +100 odds market and win, you receive $50 in withdrawable cash, not $100. However, if Atlanta covers the spread instead and your initial $5 wager loses, no bonus bets are awarded.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Falcons vs Buccaneers
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Thursday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available market, including Falcons vs Buccaneers spreads, totals or moneylines.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond this welcome offer. These daily and weekly bonuses often include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and special event promotions. Existing users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where FanDuel promo codes and automatic bonuses are regularly updated.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
