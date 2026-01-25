FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer for the Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship game. The $300 bonus bet promotion is available to new customers who place a winning $5 wager on Sunday, Jan. 25. This welcome offer provides excellent value among current sportsbook promos for the AFC Championship.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Patriots vs. Broncos

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code for new users to claim $300 in bonus bets. New customers must register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If the initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

This promotion works perfectly for betting on the Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship matchup. For example, if you place your $5 qualifying wager on New England to cover the spread and the Patriots win, you receive your regular winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Denver covers the spread instead, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial $5 wager wins.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for AFC Championship

Follow these simple steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before the Patriots vs. Broncos kickoff:

Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Complete account setup with personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit. Place your first $5 wager on any betting market, including Patriots vs. Broncos options. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, providing additional value for both new and returning bettors throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.