Lakers vs Clippers: Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Up to $2,000 FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 FanCash when betting on Thursday's Lakers vs Clippers matchup. This welcome offer provides excellent value for those looking to wager on the crosstown rivalry. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while betting on this Thursday, January 22 contest.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Lakers vs Clippers betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place a $1 minimum cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each daily wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion. When your bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook issues FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Lakers to win and they lose to the Clippers, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Alternatively, if you wager $150 on the Clippers to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you'll earn $150 in FanCash. The maximum daily FanCash award is $200, meaning larger losing bets will be capped at that amount.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily $1 minimum wager with odds of -500 or longer for 10 consecutive days.
- FanCash issued only when wagers settle as losses.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Lakers vs Clippers
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.
- Register for Fanatics Sportsbook by downloading the mobile app or visiting their website.
- Verify your identity with personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Complete email authentication to fully activate your account.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1 minimum wager on Lakers vs Clippers or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond Lakers vs Clippers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting promotions that can increase your potential returns on various sporting events. These additional bonuses help maximize your betting value throughout the basketball season and beyond.
Current customers can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions tab is regularly updated with new offers, seasonal bonuses, and sport-specific enhancements that complement your regular betting activity.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.