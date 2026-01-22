Lakers vs Clippers: Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Up to $2,000 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 FanCash when betting on Thursday's Lakers vs Clippers matchup. This welcome offer provides excellent value for those looking to wager on the crosstown rivalry. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while betting on this Thursday, January 22 contest.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Lakers vs Clippers betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place a $1 minimum cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each daily wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion. When your bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook issues FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Lakers to win and they lose to the Clippers, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. Alternatively, if you wager $150 on the Clippers to cover the spread and they fail to do so, you'll earn $150 in FanCash. The maximum daily FanCash award is $200, meaning larger losing bets will be capped at that amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily $1 minimum wager with odds of -500 or longer for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash issued only when wagers settle as losses.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Lakers vs Clippers

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Register for Fanatics Sportsbook by downloading the mobile app or visiting their website. Verify your identity with personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to fully activate your account. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first $1 minimum wager on Lakers vs Clippers or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond Lakers vs Clippers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting promotions that can increase your potential returns on various sporting events. These additional bonuses help maximize your betting value throughout the basketball season and beyond.

Current customers can discover these ongoing promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions tab is regularly updated with new offers, seasonal bonuses, and sport-specific enhancements that complement your regular betting activity.