Missouri Sports Betting: Register Today and Claim the Best MO Sportsbook Promos Up to $4,715 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sports betting is now officially live in the Show-Me State. As of 12:01 AM on Dec. 1, 2025, licensed Missouri sportsbooks can accept online wagers across the state. State legislators approved eight operators — including BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics — for sportsbook licenses at launch, and most are offering big welcome bonuses to attract a large share of the Missouri sports betting market, making this a great time to get started with online sportsbooks.
For bettors eager to get in on the action, this new legalization phase means there are many MO promo codes and bonuses available to explore these sites. A complete list of all legal Missouri online sportsbooks and official sportsbook partnerships is provided below.
Sportsbook
Partner(s)
License Type
bet365
St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
Tethered
BetMGM
Century Casinos
Tethered
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Entertainment casinos
Tethered
Circa Sportsbook
Not required
Untethered
DraftKings
St. Louis Blues (NHL)*
Untethered
Fanatics Sportsbook
Boyd Gaming
Tethered
FanDuel
St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)
Tethered
theScore Bet
PENN Entertainment casinos
Tethered
*Note: DraftKings holds an untethered license but has an additional marketing partnership with the St. Louis Blues.
Missouri sports betting bonus details
Missouri residents can now sign up with approved online sportsbooks to access exclusive offers worth up to $4,615, now that betting is fully legal. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans in NFL Week 14, it's an ideal time to explore all that online Missouri betting offers and claim these bonus deals.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offers Missouri bettors an easy way to get started. Anyone who completes their registration and makes a deposit will be eligible to claim their welcome offer, which is ‘Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets’. The $300 in bonus bets will be available for use as soon as they appear in your account now that Missouri betting is legal. Be sure to lock it in before Dec. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Week 14.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Bettors who claimed the separate DraftKings pre-launch offer before Dec. 1 do not qualify for this offer.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can now sign up and redeem the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500. Just register and deposit at least $10 to receive the BetMGM welcome bonus—a second chance offer on your initial bet of up to $1,500. If your first wager loses, BetMGM will refund the amount with bonus bets. This generous bonus makes the BetMGM Missouri welcome offer one of the most attractive sportsbook options for new bettors in Missouri and an excellent way to grow your bankroll.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made to activate the BetMGM bonus.
- Bonus bets from this promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code is straightforward and doesn’t require a code. Simply sign up through the provided links, make your first deposit, and you’ll qualify for FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” offer. To activate this Missouri welcome deal, place a wager of $5 or more; whether you win or lose, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. The welcome offer is simple to claim and provides new bettors with an affordable, easy way to start. Take advantage now that legal sports betting is available in Missouri.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- The $300 in bonus bets will be credited even if the $5 cash wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is available through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Fans looking for thrilling sportsbook promotions can now join Fanatics and make a deposit to unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri offer, which is a 'Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash' welcome bonus. To qualify, deposit and wager a minimum of $10, and you'll get a no-sweat bet daily for three days. If your bets lose, you get up to $100 refunded daily as FanCash, totaling up to $300 in FanCash, which can be used for bonus bets or official team merchandise. Additionally, Missouri players can opt for a second welcome bonus: place a bet and receive 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days along with $2,000 in FanCash. Sign up now to enjoy these benefits, as betting is now live in Missouri.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, for up to three days, with stakes ranging from $10 and up.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- A maximum of $100 per day will be refunded as FanCash
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Caesars is providing new users with an exceptional welcome bonus via the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code, available for sign-up today. By using the promo code, new users who register and deposit at least $5 can claim a 'bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win' offer. Simply deposit and place your first real money Missouri wager on Caesars within 30 days of signing up, and if you win, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets, distributed as six $25.00 bonus bets.
This offer is an excellent opportunity for Missouri sports bettors to begin their journey with a well-known name in the industry, recognized for its extensive markets and exclusive Caesars Rewards benefits.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- This offer will be available for 30 days following customer registration
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- Each Bonus Bet is for one-time use and cannot be divided across multiple wagers.
- Each Bonus Bet must be used within 30 calendar days from the date it is awarded.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.