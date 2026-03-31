Illinois vs. UConn Final Four Breakdown, Odds, and Predictions 

The UConn Huskies finally exorcised decades-old tournament pain, flipping the script on Christian Laettner’s iconic 1990 buzzer-beater with a moment of their own. Braylon Mullins buried a deep three that will live in March Madness lore for years to come. That shot capped a dramatic Elite Eight win over the Duke Blue Devils and punched UConn’s ticket to the Final Four, where a red-hot Illinois Fighting Illini squad awaits after taking down a tough Iowa Hawkeyes team.

If you’re expecting a letdown after that emotional comeback, history—and Dan Hurley—suggest otherwise. A five-day reset is more than enough time for Hurley to refocus his group, and complacency isn’t exactly part of this program’s DNA. Still, the market is making a statement: UConn has opened as a slight underdog despite the stronger seed. Let’s dig into the Kalshi pricing and see how traders are sizing up this national semifinal matchup.

Illinois vs. UConn Win Probabilities According to Kalshi

Kalshi

Illinois is currently being traded at 54%, while the Huskies sit at 46%. The Fighting Illini are favored by 2.5 points.

Check out our Michigan-Arizona breakdown!

Illinois vs. UConn Final Four Breakdown & Predictions

There’s a split in how traders are viewing UConn heading into Saturday. One side sees a team that probably shouldn’t still be dancing after erasing a 15-point halftime deficit and leaning on a little March chaos to reach the Final Four. The other side points to a 74-61 win over Illinois back in November at Madison Square Garden, along with what many consider a more manageable tournament path for Illinois—wins over Iowa, VCU, and Penn, plus the upset of last year’s runner up, the Houston Cougars.

The truth, as always in this market, sits somewhere in the middle. What matters now is what each team brings to Indianapolis. What happened in November or even last weekend doesn’t really matter anymore. From a pricing standpoint, this number feels like it still has room to move. There’s a real chance UConn flips from slight underdog to favorite by tipoff. While only Alex Karaban remains from those back-to-back titles earlier this decade, Dan Hurley knows how to inspire confidence.

It’s also worth noting that Illinois hasn’t exactly been a darling in prediction markets this tournament. Their opponents have consistently drawn the majority of ATS support—Penn (57%), VCU (62%), Houston (64%), and Iowa (57%). UConn hasn’t faced that same level of skepticism.

On the floor, this matchup is fascinating. Illinois has been the most explosive offense in the country, but their defensive effort against Houston and Iowa showed another gear. That’s where UConn’s approach becomes critical. Their size allows them to pack things in and control tempo with a suffocating zone, but Illinois has already proven it can survive against physical defenses—holding opponents under 40% shooting inside the arc in both of those games.

For UConn, it starts with Tarris Reed Jr.. He’s scored 20+ in three of his last four and was a force against Duke. If he can establish himself early in the paint, it forces Illinois to adjust and opens up the soft spots in their defensive structure.

UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) dunks the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Defensively, the priority is obvious: slow down Keaton Wagler. The 6-foot-5 lottery-level guard is the engine for Illinois, but UConn has the personnel to throw multiple looks at him. And if the second-half version of their defense against Duke shows up again—where they held the Blue Devils to just 100 points per 100 possessions after allowing 147 in the first half—they’ll be in a strong position.

There are a few subtle edges pushing this toward UConn, including the benefit of extra rest and improved health after the five-day break. From a market perspective, if you like the Huskies in the underdog role, this may be the best number you’ll see. These lines don’t sit still for long.

Illinois vs. UConn Final Four Picks

Moneyline Pick: UConn - 46%

Against The Spread Pick: UConn +2.5 - 54%

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

More Prediction Market News on SI