March Madness Championship Outlook on Kalshi: Teams With the Highest Probability to Win the NCAA Tournament Title
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is known for a lot of things: school spirit, brackets, upsets, and non-stop college basketball action for three weeks. But perhaps it's best known for its unpredictability. Each March, 68 teams enter the bracket with the same goal, but only one will emerge as national champion.
Each year, milliions of people enter bracket pools, like the one we have at Sports Illustrated which you can enter for free. But by the end of the first day, favorites will get upset and brackets will be busted.
While unexpected runs are a defining part of March Madness, analysts take a look at a bunch of different variables in hopes of identifying which programs appear best positioned to make a deep run. Team efficiency, roster depth, coaching experience, and postseason performance history all contribute to how evaluators predict championship probability entering the tournament.
Prediction markets like Kalshi have created another way for March Madness fans to follow how expectations evolve during the tournament. These platforms give a real-time snapshot of how people view potential outcomes and reveal the probability or likelihood of the outcome.
Most Likely Teams to Win March Madness According to Kalshi
One of the most interesting aspects of the current market is how widely the championship probability is spread across the field. All 68 teams have a constantly evolving market that indicates their probability to cut down the nets. Granted the teams seeded outside the Top 4 for each region typically have a less than 1% chance to win, but a market for those teams, like Siena (16 seed), still exist.
Duke which currently has the highest probability to win, only holds a 21% share of the total implied probability. The Blue Devils are the top ranked team for the 2026 tournament but their 21% probability reflects the market's understanding of the difficulty of advancing and ultimately winning the Men's March Madness tournament.
Two other teams, Arizona and Michigan, hold a 18% probability while Florida has an 11% chance. And that's it in terms of double digit percentages. All other teams are in the single digits, with just tweleve others having more than a 1% chance. In other words, of the 68 teams in the tournament the market thinks only 16 have more than a 1% chance to win.
What History Says About March Madness Champions
Despite the unpredictability of the NCAA Tournament, National Champions often share several common traits.
Teams that win the title typically rank near the top nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Programs that can score consistently while also limiting opponents tend to be better positioned to survive six straight elimination games.
Experience also matters. Veteran rosters and teams with players who have previously appeared in the tournament often appear more comfortable in high-pressure moments, particularly during the second weekend (Sweet 16 and Elite 8) when matchups become more challenging.
Depth is another major factor. The tournament’s quick turnaround means teams must maintain production even when rotations tighten or foul trouble emerges.
Because of these factors, analysts usually focus on teams that combine elite efficiency metrics, experienced leadership, and strong coaching continuity. The "blue blood" programs like Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA, and UConn have a fantastic track record of succeeding in the tournament. But Cinderellas emerge every year, like St. Peters in 2022 who became the first ever 15 seed to make the Elite 8.
What Kalshi is Telling Fans About Who Will Win March Madness
There's a few important takeaways fans can learn from looking at the markets on Kalshi:
1. There's no real favorite. Sure Duke leads all teams with a 22% likelihood of cutting down the nets, but as the top ranked team in the tourney the market also is saying there's a 78% chance the Blue Devils don't win it all. To put things in perspective, Duke has a 99% chance to beat Siena in Round 1.
2. The next group of contenders are pretty much "just as likely." Arizona and Michigan are just a few percentage points behind Duke. This indicates there's no "strong" favorite to win it all. It's fairly top heavy with those three teams being the most likely to win.
3. The dropoff between the top tier and the rest of the field is pretty sizable. After the Top 3, Florida 11% and Houston 7%, round out the top 5. With UConn and several others all coming in at 4%. This is a great reminder of the inherent unpredictable nature of the tournament.
The Tournament Starts Tuesday, February 17th
Whether you are closely following the percentages on Kalshi or dilligently following your bracket, just remember that the March Madness tournament is one of the most fun and iconic sporting events on the calendar year. Enjoy it, embrace the upsets, and ride the wave of intensity that the tourney delivers.
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