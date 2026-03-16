March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament

March Madness is officially here. The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament features a familiar team as the No. 1 overall seed: Duke. Arizona, Michigan and Florida also earned top seeds. The Gators will try to repeat as champions.

Now that the field of 68 is set, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Kevin Sweeney and Bryan Fischer make their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in Indianapolis. New this year, the SI College Hoops Bracket Challenge lets you compete against SI’s college basketball writers. Fill out your bracket now.

Here are SI’s picks.

Pat Forde’s men’s March Madness bracket

Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Pat Forde’s picks. | Sports Illustrated

Forde’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Arizona, Michigan

Forde’s 2026 champion: Arizona

Bryan Fischer’s men’s March Madness bracket

Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Bryan Fischer’s picks. | Sports Illustrated

Fischer’s Final Four: Duke, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia

Fischer’s 2026 champion: Arizona

Kevin Sweeney’s men’s March Madness bracket

Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Kevin Sweeney’s picks. | Sports Illustrated

Sweeney’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Arkansas, Michigan

Sweeney’s 2026 champion: Duke

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated

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