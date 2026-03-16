March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament
March Madness is officially here. The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament features a familiar team as the No. 1 overall seed: Duke. Arizona, Michigan and Florida also earned top seeds. The Gators will try to repeat as champions.
Now that the field of 68 is set, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Kevin Sweeney and Bryan Fischer make their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in Indianapolis. New this year, the SI College Hoops Bracket Challenge lets you compete against SI’s college basketball writers. Fill out your bracket now.
Here are SI’s picks.
Pat Forde’s men’s March Madness bracket
Forde’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Arizona, Michigan
Forde’s 2026 champion: Arizona
Bryan Fischer’s men’s March Madness bracket
Fischer’s Final Four: Duke, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia
Fischer’s 2026 champion: Arizona
Kevin Sweeney’s men’s March Madness bracket
Sweeney’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Arkansas, Michigan
Sweeney’s 2026 champion: Duke
More March Madness from Sports Illustrated
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Kevin Sweeney is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college basketball and the NBA Draft, and is an analyst for The Field of 68. A graduate of Northwestern, Kevin is a voter for the Naismith Trophy and is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow CBB_Central
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.Follow ByPatForde
Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.