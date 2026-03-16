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March Madness Brackets: Expert Predictions for the 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament

Sports Illustrated writers make their round-by-round picks and which teams will advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis.
Kevin Sweeney, Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer|
The Arizona Wildcats celebrate winning the men’s Big 12 tournament championship. They received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Arizona Wildcats celebrate winning the men’s Big 12 tournament championship. They received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

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Duke Blue DevilsHouston CougarsArizona WildcatsMichigan WolverinesIllinois Fighting IlliniVirginia CavaliersArkansas Razorbacks

March Madness is officially here. The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament features a familiar team as the No. 1 overall seed: Duke. Arizona, Michigan and Florida also earned top seeds. The Gators will try to repeat as champions.

Now that the field of 68 is set, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Kevin Sweeney and Bryan Fischer make their picks for each round of the tourney, all the way to the Final Four in Indianapolis. New this year, the SI College Hoops Bracket Challenge lets you compete against SI’s college basketball writers. Fill out your bracket now.

Here are SI’s picks.

Pat Forde’s men’s March Madness bracket

Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Pat Forde’s picks.
Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Pat Forde’s picks. | Sports Illustrated

Forde’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Arizona, Michigan

Forde’s 2026 champion: Arizona

Bryan Fischer’s men’s March Madness bracket

Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Bryan Fischer’s picks.
Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Bryan Fischer’s picks. | Sports Illustrated

Fischer’s Final Four: Duke, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia

Fischer’s 2026 champion: Arizona

Kevin Sweeney’s men’s March Madness bracket

Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Kevin Sweeney’s picks.
Click on the bracket for a full-sized version of Kevin Sweeney’s picks. | Sports Illustrated

Sweeney’s Final Four: Duke, Houston, Arkansas, Michigan

Sweeney’s 2026 champion: Duke

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

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Kevin Sweeney
KEVIN SWEENEY

Kevin Sweeney is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college basketball and the NBA Draft, and is an analyst for The Field of 68. A graduate of Northwestern, Kevin is a voter for the Naismith Trophy and is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

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Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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