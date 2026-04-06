NCAA Tournament Championship Preview: Michigan Heavy Favorites Over UConn

The 2026 NCAA Tournament title game tips off tonight, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. The UConn Huskies are chasing a third title in four years, looking to build on what is shaping up to be a dynasty. Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines are looking to snap the Big Ten Conference’s 26-year championship drought.

Dan Hurley has built UConn into a powerhouse on the brink of something special, but Dusty May and Michigan have been the story of the tournament. The Wolverines haven’t just been winning, they have put together a strong string of statement victories. Michigan has been steamrolling teams, putting together one of the most dominant tournament runs in recent memory as they roll into Indianapolis. However, UConn has the better record in National Championship games by a long shot, as they are undefeated in these scenarios.

Michigan's record in the National Championship game: 1-6



UConn's record in the National Championship game: 6-0 pic.twitter.com/aik3zJ8rPk — Underdog (@Underdog) April 5, 2026

From a numbers standpoint, the edge is clear on the offensive side. Michigan has been operating at a different gear, pouring in 94.4 points per game during the tournament and winning by an eye-popping 21.6-point margin. It’s the kind of production that forces markets to take notice and react accordingly.

UConn, as expected, brings a completely different profile. The Huskies have leaned into their defensive identity, holding opponents to just 65.0 points per game. That results in a slower-paced offense that’s averaging 73.2 points, creating a much tighter 8.2-point differential. That formula has carried them this far, but it leaves less margin for error against an opponent scoring at Michigan’s rate.

UConn vs. Michigan Championship Probabilities According to Kalshi

Kalshi

From a prediction market perspective, that contrast is driving the pricing. Michigan’s explosive offense and consistent separation on the scoreboard make them the higher-probability side heading into tip-off, while UConn’s path hinges on controlling tempo and turning this into a half-court battle. The market is firmly backing Michigan, currently trading at 73%, with UConn positioned as the underdog at 27% as we head into the final game of the tournament.

UConn vs. Michigan Breakdown, Preview, and Predictions

The big story is Yaxel Lendeborg’s health heading into tonight’s tip off. After suffering a lower leg injury in the first half against Arizona, Michigan’s superstar did return, but due to the blowout, the team didn’t need to rely on him. He played just 14 minutes in the 91-73 win. But if the Wolverines hope to defeat the Huskies, Lendeborg likely needs to drop at least 15 points. He needs to be the best player on the court. Fortunately for the Wolverines, the Big Ten Player of the Year indicated that he’ll be playing tonight.

Despite not having Lendeborg at full strength, the Wolverines absolutely dismantled an Arizona Wildcats team that many pundits predicted could go all the way. But that dominant victory puts them firmly in place as the favorite in tonight’s matchup. The Huskies don’t have the same number of NBA prospects as the Wildcats so UConn will need to play stifling defense and rely on the collective unit versus individual efforts.

Michigan boasts one of the best interior defenses in the country, led by the seven-foot-three Aday Mara. Not only did he swat two shots on defense in the semi finals, but he also dropped 26 points and corralled nine rebounds in 30 minutes of action. His matchup against former Wolverines Tarris Reed Jr., who transferred to UConn two years ago, will be the one to watch in the paint tonight.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Michigan has been exceptionally efficient from beyond the arc, and even if that shooting cools, their ball movement and ability to attack the paint should still create opportunities against UConn’s defense.

On the other side, UConn’s guard play has been inconsistent as a scoring threat, and Michigan just proved capable of containing a high-level backcourt against Arizona’s Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. Add in the Wolverines’ elite rim protection, and clean looks at the basket could be hard to come by for the Huskies.

That being said, UConn should keep this one relatively close.

Moneyline Pick: Michigan - 73%

Against The Spread Pick: UConn (+7.5) - 53%

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, April 6, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

More Prediction Market News On SI