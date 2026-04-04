Michigan and Arizona Are Still Neck and Neck on Kalshi: Breaking Down the 2026 National Championship Market

The path to Indianapolis has looked different for all of these teams, but none of these programs cares how they got here, just that they made it. Illinois will be making its first Final Four appearance since 2005, after upsetting Houston in the Sweet Sixteen and knocking out Iowa in the Elite Eight. UConn is chasing its third national championship in the last four seasons. The Huskies advanced past Duke in the Elite Eight, giving us one of the most exciting finishes we have seen in this entire tournament.

Michigan has dominated teams up until this point in the tournament, and look to continue that trend on their way to the championship game. To get there though they’ll have to go up against an Arizona team who has looked like a bully in this tournament. Arizona hasn’t had to break a sweat in the final minutes of a game yet this March, but one of these teams has to go home on Saturday, and the other will move on to Monday.

The first game of the Final Four between Illinois and UConn tips off at Lucas Oil Stadium 6:09 p.m. ET tonight. That game will be followed by Michigan vs. Arizona. This is going to be an amazing finish to what has been an entertaining March from start to finish. Here's a breakdown of how the market is reading who walks out of tonight still alive, and who will be cutting down the nets Monday night in Indianapolis.

2026 NCAA MBB National Championship Winner Probabilities According to Kalshi

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What the Market Sees

Heading into the last weekend of March Madness this board is still undecided on who’s going to outlast the rest of the field. We’ve watched 128 teams get narrowed down to 4, and only 0.3358% had the correct Final Four matchups predicted per ESPN. That is what makes March Madness so fun to watch as fans, you can never predict how it is going to end. But that doesn’t stop anyone from trying.

The teams that make up the Final Four are all ranked in the top 10 in net rating per KenPom. The net rating measures the most important statistics in college basketball and gives each team a score based on how they perform. Michigan comes in at the top spot with a net rating of +38.95, while Arizona is right on their coattails with a rating of +38.92. Both teams have played incredibly well and their rating, their seeding in the tournament, and their chances to win the championship on Kalshi all represent how close these two teams match up on paper. Their matchup tonight will be a must watch, as it has potential to be the game of the year in this tournament.

Meanwhile, The No. 2 seeded UConn enters their game as the higher seed, although only slightly. While the No. 3 seeded Illinois comes into the game with the better net KenPom rating. The Illini rank No. 4 nationally on KenPom with a net rating of +34.32, while the Huskies are the No. 9 team nationally with a rating of +29.20. Both teams are respectable in their own rights, but Illinois enters as the better team statistically. Whoever makes it out of their semifinal matchup will have their hands full on Monday.

Michigan’s Case at 35%

The Wolverines are leading the Kalshi championship market for good reason, as they have the resume this season to back it up. A 35-3 record, with convincing wins throughout March, and the top KenPom rating in the nation. They have been making a strong case all year, but as we get closer the market still isn’t fully convinced.

Michigan has been led in this tournament by Yaxel Lendeborg, the current market leader to win the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Award per Kalshi. He is averaging an impressive 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line during the tournament so far. He will have to continue his string of impressive performances tonight against their toughest test yet.

Arizona’s Case at 34%

Just a single percentage point separates Arizona from Michigan in the Kalshi market before tonight's game, and that gap has barely moved all week long. The Wildcats come into this matchup with statistics that almost mirror those of Michigan. A record of 36-2, and a KenPom rating almost indistinguishable from the Wolverines.

Arizona has looked just as strong as any other team throughout the tournament, handling every opponent so far. As a team they score efficiently in the paint, and they get to the line and convert free throws into points better than anyone else. They averaged 20 points from the line and led the nation in free throw attempts per game. They will look to carry their success into tonight's game, and continue their run into the championship game Monday. Whoever can make it out of this side of the bracket should see their chances to win the national championship skyrocket.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Illinois’ Case at 18%

This is the first time Illinois has made it back to the Final Four since their National Championship appearance back in 2005. The Illini have looked strong to this point in the tournament, knocking off No. 2 seeded Houston, and an Iowa team that was rolling through March.

The driving force of this team is Keaton Wagler, the 6-foot-6 freshman is averaging 17.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 44.5% from the field. Illinois has held their own during this tournament, and will continue to have to prove themselves if they want to be the ones leaving Indianapolis as the champions. Their contract being priced at 18% represents a real chance to move onto the championship, but finding their hardest matchup yet in that game. If they can win tonight's game, expect a big jump in their contract as they move one step closer to the ultimate goal. The gap between 18% and 35% is large, but Illinois has been proving people wrong all March.

UConn’s Case at 14%

UConn represents the lowest chance left on the board, but shouldn’t be looked past just based on face value. The market sees what the Huskies have to go up against to win the national championship, and they are statistically the weakest team left in this small group. But they aren’t new to this stage, and they have beaten the odds before in this tournament already. They came back from being down 19 points against the No. 1 seeded Duke and won the game with a last second 3-pointer.

The Huskies also have the experience to make a national championship happen, as they have won two in the past 3 years and are looking for another. Head coach Dan Hurley has done this before, and recently, and that is their biggest leg up over the competition. Whoever moves on from this side of the bracket will have their work cut out for them, but at this point in the tournament, until you're eliminated, everyone is a threat.

What Happens Next

We enter today's game with four teams left, but only two can move on. This market will shift when we find out the final head to head matchup of the tournament. Which No. 1 seed makes it out? Can UConn make it back to the national championship for the third time in four years? Or will Illinois be back after two decades?

With $210 million in volume, and three games left until someone is crowned champion, the Kalshi championship market is as informed as it can be right now. Michigan holds the lead, but one shot can be the difference between your season being over and a national championship.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Saturday, April 4, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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