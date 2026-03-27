Predicting Alabama-Michigan Sweet 16 Winner According to Kalshi Prediction Markets

The Midwest bracket is starting to take shape, and Michigan continue to sit near the top of the board on Kalshi as they gear up for a Sweet 16 showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two programs collide tonight in Chicago, with tip-off scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on TBS. What caught the market’s attention is the large spread. The number has ballooned to a hefty -10.5 favorite, a notable gap considering Alabama’s ability to light up the scoreboard.

Through two rounds, Michigan hasn’t exactly been sweating. Even with a sluggish opening stretch against Howard, they still cleared 100 points and won by more than 20. That carried into the Round of 32, where they rolled past Saint Louis, 95-72, in a game that never really felt competitive. On the other side, Alabama is arriving with serious momentum. After a back-and-forth first half with Hofstra, they pulled away late for a 90-70 win, then followed it up by dismantling Texas Tech by 25 points, one of their biggest statement victories of the season. Dropping 90 in back-to-back tournament games is no small feat. It’s exactly why the Tide remain dangerous despite the spread.

Alabama-Michigan Win Probabilities on Kalshi

Kalshi

From a market perspective, Kalshi is firmly backing Michigan. The Wolverines are trading at 81 cents, translating to roughly an 80% implied win probability. Alabama, meanwhile, sits at just 20 cents, or a 20% chance to advance. That’s a wide gap, but not one without intrigue given Alabama’s offensive ceiling.

Alabama vs. Michigan Sweet 16 Predictions & Picks

If you’re expecting fireworks, the total of 172.5 points suggests you’ll get them. But the way these teams generate offense couldn’t be more different. Alabama leans heavily on the three-ball, launching 54% of its shots from deep. They’ve knocked down 12.8 threes per game this season, the best mark among Power Conference teams, well above the 8.4 average. When it’s working, they can hang with anyone; when it’s not, things unravel quickly.

Michigan, by contrast, plays bully ball. They convert 61% of their two-point attempts (second-best nationally) and clamp down defensively, holding opponents to just 44% inside the arc (fourth-best). That interior dominance is one of the cleanest statistical edges you’ll find in this tournament.

There is some good news for Alabama. Aden Holloway is expected back, adding another layer to their perimeter attack. Still, this game likely hinges on Labaron Philon. He erupted for 29 points and seven assists against Hofstra but followed it up with just nine points (albeit with 12 assists) against Texas Tech. Alabama could afford that imbalance in a blowout. But against the top-seeded Wolverines, Philon probably needs to clear the 20-point mark for this to stay competitive.

REPORT: Alabama G Aden Holloway is en route to Chicago on a Gulfstream G700 private jet and will play tonight vs. Michigan, sources tell me.



Holloway is currently facing a felony drug charge, but the Tuscaloosa district court recently granted his motion to travel out of state. pic.twitter.com/ZIEQSDNubc — Shane Tuttle (@ShaneTuttleNCAA) March 27, 2026

Tempo is another key lever. Michigan thrives in transition, and in two of their three losses this season—to Duke and Purdue—opponents successfully slowed things down and forced them into inefficient perimeter shooting. The problem for Alabama is they aren’t built to do that consistently. They rank 60th in defensive efficiency per KenPom, allow 48.5% shooting on twos (45th), and 33.3% from three (141st). Defensive rebounding is also a significant issue, where they sit 287th in the country. That’s a dangerous weakness against a team that punishes second chances.

And stylistically, Alabama may be walking into a trap. They prefer to play fast as well, which risks turning this into Michigan’s kind of game rather than dictating their own pace. Michigan slows opponents down on defense, but they also like to get out in transition and play fast offensively.

Matchups matter in March, and this one is rough for the Tide. Trying to attack the rim against Michigan’s size—anchored by 7-foot-3 Aday Mara, who averages close to three blocks per game—is a losing proposition. Even when Mara isn’t swatting shots, he’s altering them, and that presence fuels a defense that has held opponents to just 39% shooting (882-for-2,279) this season—the best mark among Big Ten teams (league average: 44%).

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) shoots during a practice session ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Alabama’s perimeter shots aren’t falling, this could spiral quickly.

Alabama Can't Keep Pace With Michigan

In the end, Michigan’s profile is just too clean. They control the paint, defend at an elite level, and have the offensive efficiency to create separation. Yaxel Lendeborg is positioned to be a major factor as the Wolverines push toward the Elite Eight.

Michigan has a clear path to a double-digit win—assuming they don’t go ice-cold from deep. For Kalshi traders eyeing the underdog, just know what you’re betting against.

Moneyline Pick: Michigan - 80%

Against The Spread Pick: Michigan (-10.5) - 43%

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