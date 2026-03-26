Predicting Arkansas-Arizona Sweet 16 Winner According to Kalshi Prediction Markets

The West Region has all the makings of a runaway, unless Arkansas has something to say about it.

The fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks arrive in San Jose as 7.5-point underdogs against the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats, with Kalshi pricing Arkansas at just a 24% chance to advance. That's a heavy number, but the market isn't wrong to lean heavily on the Wildcats. Arizona comes in at 34-2 on the season, having won the Big 12 regular season title and conference tournament, and is riding an 11-game winning streak into this matchup. Arkansas counters with a 28-8 record and a seven-game winning streak of their own, capped by a 94-88 last-second victory over tournament darling High Point in the second round.

Tipoff from SAP Center in San Jose is set for 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS. Arizona is priced at 76% on Kalshi while Arkansas sits at 24%.

Arizona vs. Arkansas Sweet 16 Win Probability According to Kalshi

Kalshi

The Arizona Case: Defense Wins Tournaments

Arizona owns a top-five rated defense nationally, with elite interior defense that ranks second in two-point percentage allowed and first in effective field goal percentage allowed. That's a critical stat against an Arkansas team that has been living at the rim. After putting up 97 and 94 points against Hawaii and High Point, getting to 80 points against arguably the best team in the country will be a genuine struggle for the Razorbacks.

The Wildcats are just as efficient offensively as Arkansas but are significantly better defensively, especially when it comes to protecting the rim. Arizona has gone 24-2 when entering games as a moneyline favorite, including a 16-1 record when favored by -375 or better. That level of consistency in high-leverage spots is exactly what the market is pricing in. Arizona carries an impressive 12-2 record against ranked opponents this season, suggesting this isn't a team that wilts when the lights get brighter.

The Arkansas Case: Acuff Jr. Can Change Everything

For Arkansas, the path forward runs entirely through one player. Darius Acuff Jr., the SEC Player of the Year, is averaging over 23 points per game and is arguably the most dangerous individual player left in the bracket. The SportsLine model projects Acuff Jr. to score 20.4 points in this matchup, and when a player of his caliber gets going, spreads have a way of shrinking fast.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This game will be played at warp speed. Arizona wants to run, and Arkansas is more than happy to oblige. That could actually play into the Razorbacks' hands, as their identity is built around pace and athleticism. Their supporting cast of Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas, and DJ Wagner provides enough secondary firepower to keep Arizona's defense honest. The emergence of Malique Ewin, who has posted double-doubles in both tournament games, has also shored up the interior, which is a critical development given Arizona's rim protection advantages.

There is a real injury cloud, however. Karter Knox is out entirely and Nick Pringle is a game-time decision, which limits Arkansas's depth options in what could be a long, physical game.

The Market Read

From a market standpoint, John Calipari is 7-4 SU and 8-2-1 ATS as an underdog in the NCAA Tournament. That ATS record is striking, and the 7.5-point number has a lot of baked-in respect for Arizona. Early betting action showed the Razorbacks netting 65% of spread tickets and 77% of spread money, suggesting sharp public interest in the underdog number, but sharp money and public money often diverge, and Arizona remains the clear market favorite.

Both teams bring highly efficient, up-tempo offenses, setting the stage for a high-scoring affair, though multiple models lean toward the Under on the 166.5 total given Arizona's defensive ceiling.

The Wildcats are the right side here. Their defensive infrastructure, the injury concerns on Arkansas's roster, and their proven ability to execute against elite competition are too much to fade. Expect Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight, though Calipari's squad may keep it closer than the number suggests.

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