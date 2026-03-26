Predicting the Texas-Purdue Sweet 16 Winner According to Kalshi Prediction Markets

Sean Miller has the Texas Longhorns standing as the lone Cinderella and double-digit seed still dancing, and the question now is whether this unexpected run has another chapter. After battling through the First Four just to reach the Round of 64, Texas has already taken down both the No. 6 BYU Cougars and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs, proving they’re far more dangerous than their seed suggests.

Now comes their biggest test yet. The Purdue Boilermakers—a preseason No. 1 with one of the nation’s premier floor generals in Braden Smith—present a completely different level of challenge. Purdue’s structure and offensive efficiency will push Texas in ways it hasn’t seen so far this tournament.

Tip-off is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, with a trip to the West Regional Final on the line against either the Arizona Wildcats or the Arkansas Razorbacks in what sets up as a high-stakes Elite Eight showdown.

Texas vs. Purdue Win Probability According to Kalshi

Kalshi

Texas vs. Purdue Sweet 16 Moneyline & ATS Predictions

From a market perspective, this matchup is tighter than the seed lines suggest. Both teams profile similarly. Each ranks inside the top 75 nationally in effective field goal percentage, while also sitting outside the top 150 in defensive efficiency. Purdue does hold the edge in both categories, but not by a margin that typically supports a spread of this size.

That’s where the pricing gets interesting. A 7.5-point line implies a clear separation, yet the underlying data points to something far more competitive. Expect a physical, possession-by-possession game rather than a runaway. Still, Purdue’s late-season momentum can’t be ignored. They closed strong and took down the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten title game, reinforcing their offensive consistency.

The concern, as it’s been all year, is on the defensive end. Purdue has struggled to create separation, reflected in a 17-19-0 record against the spread. They win games, but rarely in dominant fashion. On the other side, Texas has been more reliable relative to market expectations, posting a 19-15-0 ATS mark. They’re also trending in the right direction, holding opponents to just 42.3% shooting over their last three games—arguably their best defensive stretch of the season.

A lot of this is going to come down to the star players. Smith was remarkable in the first round of the tournament against Queens University, posting 26 points, eight assists, and three rebounds. He converted 10 of his 15 field goals, and four of his six attempts from beyond the arc. And he protected the basketball, turning it over just twice. But in a battle against the Miami Hurricanes in the Round of 32, Smith couldn’t get it rolling. He converted just 25% of his field goals, finishing with a mere 12 points. Yes, he dished out eight assists but he also had a whopping eight turnovers! He needs to protect the ball and score more efficiently if the Boilermakers want to win this game comfortably.

On the other side of the ball, Dailyn Swain has been consistent, but he has yet to drop more than 15 points in the tournament. If he’s able to do that tonight, the Longhorns have a legitimate chance at keeping their Cinderella story alive. Over his past three contests, he’s averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. That’s a solid all-around stat line, but he needs to be more dominant on offense.

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers have been highly reliable in heavy favorite spots, going 17-1 in games where they’ve been priced at -345 or shorter on the moneyline. However, the Longhorns have proven capable of outperforming expectations, posting an 8-8 record as underdogs this season, a 50% win rate.

From a trading lens, the split is fairly straightforward. Purdue is going to win this game but it’s not going to be the blowout that many traders are expecting.

Moneyline Pick: Purdue (75%)

Against the Spread: Texas +7.5 (49%)

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