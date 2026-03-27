Sweet 16 Duke vs. St. John’s Prediction: Kalshi Win Probabilities & Picks

We saw our first four teams punch their respective tickets to the Elite Eight last night, and we’ll see two great games in the East Region tonight. First up, a Duke Blue Devils team riding a 13-game win streak will face off against Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm. After struggling in the first round against Sienna, Duke defeated TCU by 23 points in the Round of 32. The Red Storm took a 26-point victory in Round 1 against Northern Iowa into a tough test against Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks, where St. John’s was ultimately victorious on a last-second buzzer beater.

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Cameron Boozer continues to play like the best player in the country, but will Duke crush the hearts of a Red Storm team that reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999?

St. John’s vs. Duke Win Probabilities According to Kalshi

Let's take a look at each team's win probability ahead of this high-octane potential Sweet 16 thriller, according to Kalshi's prediction markets.

Kalshi

St. John’s vs. Duke Sweet 16 Predictions & Trading Breakdown

St. John’s enters this matchup on a tear, winning 21 of its last 22 games, and much of that surge can be traced to Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor. His impact goes well beyond the box score. He’s the engine behind everything the Red Storm do, and arguably even more central to their identity than Cameron Boozer is for Duke.

St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) looks on in the first half against the Northern Iowa Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

This sets up a clash built on physicality and defensive discipline. Both teams dominate the interior, turning the paint into a nightly battleground. St. John’s thrives on toughness and size, but Duke counters with even more length, especially with Patrick Ngongba III back in the rotation. Where St. John’s can run into trouble is from the perimeter. They are connecting on just 33.2% of their three-point attempts, which ranks 218th in Division I. To offset that, they push tempo, operating at an adjusted pace of 69.6 (69th nationally per KenPom), a noticeably faster rhythm than Duke prefers.

Depth is where St. John’s quietly separates itself. Even if Ejiofor isn’t carrying the scoring load, they have multiple contributors capable of stepping in. Bryce Hopkins has been a steady presence, while transfers Oziyah Sellers and Ian Jackson have stabilized the guard play. Add in bench options like Joson Sanon and Round of 32 hero Dylan Darling, and it’s clear Rick Pitino has options.

Duke, however, brings elite talent across the board. The roster is stacked with five-star recruits, headlined by Boozer, who in 36 games has averaged an ACC-best 22.4 points along with 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He’s far from alone. Isaiah Evans adds 15.0 points per game on the perimeter, while Ngongba contributes 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds as a two-way presence inside. The one concern is Caleb Foster, who is dealing with a foot injury and enters as a game-time decision, leaving Duke potentially short on facilitating.

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Regardless of Foster’s availability, Duke’s foundation is its defense and rebounding dominance. The Blue Devils carry a +680 scoring margin, outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game. They average 81.9 points (51st nationally) while allowing just 63.1 (third nationally). On the glass, they pull down 37.5 rebounds per game—11.1 more than the 26.4 they surrender.

Ultimately, this game likely swings on efficiency. Duke’s stars will get their opportunities, but against a Pitino-coached defense, secondary contributors will have to deliver. Expect a bruising, half-court battle where clean looks are hard to come by and every possession carries weight. Duke has the edge to move on, but covering a 6.5-point number in a game like this is a different challenge. This feels like a one-possession finish where execution, not explosiveness, decides the outcome.

Moneyline Pick: Duke - 71%

ATS Pick: St. John’s (+6.5) - 50%

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